Mitchell caught his only target for 24 yards during Sunday's 30-20 win over the Vikings.

Mitchell logged more than a quarter of the offensive snaps for a third straight game and has now caught a pass in two in a row. With Sam LaPorta (knee) possibly set to miss time and Brock Wright (hip) having yet to return to practice, Mitchell could be next up as the starting tight end ahead of the wild-card round and a matchup with the Rams, who allowed the second-most touchdowns (eight) and the fourth-most receiving yards (987) to tight ends in 2023. While Mitchell has just 13 catches in 28 games over the past two years, the 2022 fifth-round pick was a versatile athlete at Virginia Tech, where Mitchell averaged 16.1 yards per reception and notched five rushing touchdowns on his seven collegiate carries.