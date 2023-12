Mitchell played six of the Lions' 66 snaps on offense and went without a target in Saturday's 42-17 win over the Broncos.

Mitchell has suited up for all but two of the Lions' 14 games this season, but the tight end has yet to draw a target and has seen more action on special teams than on offense. The Lions likely won't ask him to play more than a handful of reps at tight end in a given week when both Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright (groin) are available.