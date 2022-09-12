Mitchell (coach's decision) was inactive for Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles.
Mitchell was a healthy scratch as the No. 4 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson, Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra. While the fifth-round rookie could get worked into the offense in due time, it doesn't seem like that time will be coming soon.
