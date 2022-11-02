Mitchell looks set for increased playing time in the wake of Detroit trading top tight end T.J. Hockenson being traded to the Vikings on Tuesday, Alec Lewis and Colton Pouncy of The Athletic report.

Mitchell is likely still behind Brock Wright (head) for the time being, but with Hockenson no longer entrenched as the No. 1 tight end of the future, the Lions now have every incentive to take an extended look at the rookie fifth-round pick. Mitchell was a big-play threat back in college and averaged more than 17 yards per catch in 2019 and 2020, so his involvement will be worth keeping an eye on. He could emerge on the fantasy radar if he secures a significant pass-catching role with Hockenson out of the mix.