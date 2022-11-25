Mitchell caught one pass on one target for 22 yards during Thursday's loss to the Bills.

Mitchell continued to hover around a quarter of the offensive snaps, and his only production came on a broken play in which quarterback Jared Goff was able to set up Mitchell for a decent catch-and-run opportunity. Otherwise, Mitchell was a complete afterthought in the passing game as Goff largely looked to his wideouts plus D'Andre Swift all day. Expect more of the same for the fifth-round rookie in Week 13 against Jacksonville.