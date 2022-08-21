Mitchell secured both of his targets for nine yards during Saturday's preseason win over the Colts.

Bouncing back from a torn ACL he suffered last year at Virginia Tech, Mitchell made his professional debut after the Lions cautiously held him out of the preseason opener. Altogether he saw 23 offensive snaps and was able to get open for a couple of receptions. While the fifth-round rookie is no higher than No. 3 on the depth chart behind T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright, the investment Detroit made in Mitchell could give him the leg up on Devin Funchess (shoulder) and Shane Zylstra for a roster spot.