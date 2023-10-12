Mitchell (hamstring) did not participate at practice Thursday.
After sitting out of Sunday's game versus Carolina, Mitchell has opened the new week by failing to practice Wednesday or Thursday. Starter Sam LaPorta (calf) was added to the injury report after also missing practice Thursday, which means Brock Wright and Darrell Daniels are the Lions' only certainties at tight end ahead of Week 6.
