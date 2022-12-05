Mitchell did not see any targets in the passing game during Sunday's 41-14 win over the Jaguars.
Like Shane Zylstra, Mitchell claimed a season-high 30 percent of the offensive snaps while Brock Wright saw his fewest proportion of snaps since T.J. Hockenson was dealt to the Vikings. It will be interesting to see if Mitchell's role could continue to grow down the stretch.
More News
-
Lions' James Mitchell: Makes play on Thanksgiving•
-
Lions' James Mitchell: Remaining in small role•
-
Lions' James Mitchell: One catch against Bears•
-
Lions' James Mitchell: First career touchdown•
-
Lions' James Mitchell: Looking at increased opportunities•
-
Lions' James Mitchell: Getting playing time•