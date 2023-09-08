Mitchell logged six offensive snaps but did not catch a pass during Thursday's 21-20 win over Kansas City.
Mitchell enters the season as the No. 3 tight end behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. His versatility as a pass catcher technically gives him some fantasy potential, but Mitchell is clearly at least an injury away from having a substantial role in the offense.
