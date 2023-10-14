Mitchell (hamstring) will remain sidelined for the Lions' Week 6 game in Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell's absence will mark his second straight due to a hamstring injury. Star rookie Sam LaPorta (calf) has been deemed questionable, which leaves Brock Wright and Darrell Daniels as the only current healthy options at tight end. Mitchell will now focus on a potential Week 7 return in Baltimore.