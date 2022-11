Mitchell secured his only target for four yards during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears.

While Mitchell didn't build upon his two-catch outing in Week 9, the fifth-round rookie saw an uptick in playing time as the Lions attempt to replace T.J. Hockenson. Meanwhile, starter Brock Wright saw a slight downtick in snaps but was still able to find the end zone. Mitchell will look to up his involvement in Week 11 against the Giants.