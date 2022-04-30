The Lions selected Mitchell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 177th overall.

Mitchell's senior season ended early when he tore his ACL after just two games. The Virginia native showed some promise between his sophomore and junior seasons 47 receptions, 896 yards and six touchdowns through 23 games (17 starts). While he didn't test in the pre-draft process because of his knee, he utilized his speed well in college, though he's slightly undersized at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds. Mitchell has the versatility to fill an H-back role in the NFL, and Detroit's TE room is wide open after T.J. Hockenson.