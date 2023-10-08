Mitchell (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
Mitchell popped up on the injury report Friday with a hamstring injury and then was ruled doubtful for Sunday's game. Brock Wright and Darrell Daniels could see extended playing time as the backup tight ends behind Sam LaPorta with Mitchell out.
