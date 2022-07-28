Mitchell, who is coming off a torn ACL suffered last September, was medically cleared to practice Monday, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports.

Mitchell missed the final 11 games of his college career with Virginia Tech due to his season-ending injury, but he participated in each of the Lions' first two training-camp practices this week, per Nick Baumgardner and Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. The rookie fifth-round pick's draft status likely suffered due to this significant knee injury, so he could compete with Brock Wright, Devin Funchess and Garrett Griffin for Detroit's No. 2 tight-end spot should he impress during training camp.