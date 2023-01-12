Mitchell played 10 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and recorded a seven-yard reception in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers.

Though he ranked third in snap share among Detroit tight ends in each of the final five games of the 2022 campaign, Mitchell still drew at least one target in all but one of those contests. All told, Mitchell turned in 11 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown on 11 targets across his 14 appearances with the Lions in 2022. The 23-year-old is likely to remain in a depth role for Detroit heading into his second NFL season in 2023.