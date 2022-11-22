Mitchell was not targeted with a pass during Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants.

After seeing an uptick in snaps between the first and second game since T.J. Hockenson was traded, Mitchell actually saw a slightly smaller portion of the snaps in the third game than he did the second. If Brock Wright continues to handle roughly three quarters of the snaps while Mitchell hovers around 20 percent, Mitchell won't be worth any consideration in fantasy circles. Up next is a Week 12 matchup with the Bills.