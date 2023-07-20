Mitchell seems like a lock to make the roster, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
There may not be many snaps left for a No. 3 tight end behind Brock Wright and Sam LaPorta, but there may still be room for a couple of extra bodies since Detroit kept four tight ends on the roster last year. A 2022 fifth-round pick, Mitchell seems like the favorite for one of those spots. While he may not offer much as an in-line blocker, Mitchell is a talented receiver who could be a surprising contributor in 2023 if LaPorta ends up being slow to acclimate to the pro level.
