Mitchell (knee) was inactive for Tuesday's practice at mandatory minicamp, Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation reports.
The rookie remains unavailable while rehabbing his knee after suffering a torn ACL in his final season at Virginia Tech last year. Mitchell expected to receive full medical clearance by this month and it's unclear if he did so or not, but he'll likely be ready to go for next month's training camp regardless. He'll operate as a depth option behind T.J. Hockenson at tight once once healthy.