Mitchell (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell's practice participation trended in the wrong direction throughout the week, and he won't play Sunday after failing to practice in any capacity Friday. Starting tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) practiced without limitations Friday, so there's optimism over LaPorta's availability despite his questionable tag, and Brock Wright will be available for the first time since Week 15 after having recovered from a hip injury.