Lions' James Williams: Lands in Detroit
Williams signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Williams spent time with the Chiefs and Colts earlier this offseason, and now replaces Zach Zenner on Detroit's 90-man roster. The undrafted rookie out of Washington State could have limited time to prove himself with the Lions, with Thursday's preseason finale against the Browns fast approaching.
