Williams caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Monday's win over Las Vegas.

After a brutal Week 7 showing that saw Williams catch zero passes on six targets, Williams dropped another pass on his first target of the game before getting leveled by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on a jet sweep that counted as a reception for Williams. While Williams otherwise managed to catch a pass for a positive gain, he only has one of those over the past two weeks despite now running as the clear No. 3 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds. The bright side is that Williams is earning targets at a much higher rate than Reynolds, and the absence of Marvin Jones (personal) only bodes well for Williams' playing time going forward. After a Week 9 bye, Williams will return for a Week 10 date with a Chargers team allowing the most yards per reception league-wide (8.4) and 33.9 more passing yards per game to the next-closest team through eight weeks.