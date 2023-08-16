Williams (suspension) left Wednesday's practice early due to an apparent right hamstring injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Williams was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. The second-year wideout, who is already facing a six-game suspension, missed time earlier in training camp due to a minor leg injury. After missing most of his rookie season due to recovery from an ACL tear, Williams can scarce afford to miss many of the preseason reps remaining ahead of Week 1.