Coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Williams (knee) is at least a month away from returning from his ACL rehab, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Williams remains on the the reserve/NFI list, where he began the season due to an ACL tear suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January. The rookie first-round pick still hasn't resumed practicing, and it looks as though the earliest possible timetable for his NFL debut is late November or potentially in December. The Lions could also have DJ Chark (ankle) back from IR by the time Williams is ready to contribute, which would put the team's starting receiver trio alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown (head) at full health.