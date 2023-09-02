Williams (suspension) has a "plan in place" to rehab his hamstring injury until Week 4 when he can work with team doctors again, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Williams has been barred from the team facility since Tuesday and can't rejoin the Lions until the start of Week 4 (Tues., Sept. 26) or play in a game until Week 7 (Oct. 22 at BAL). A hamstring injury cut his preseason short after a 2-18-0 receiving line on seven targets in the opener, but it shouldn't end up impacting his regular season given that he's suspended for the first six games anyway. The Lions discussed a rehab plan with Williams' agent for the four weeks he's away from the team.