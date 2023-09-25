Williams (suspension) returned to Detroit's team facility Monday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports. Williams remains ineligible to participate in group workouts or practices, and the earliest he could play in a game is Week 7 against Baltimore.

In addition to his gambling suspension, Williams has also been rehabbing a hamstring injury, though it's unclear where he stands in the recovery process from that injury. Detroit's team doctors will get a chance to assess the health of the wide receiver's hamstring with nearly a month remaining before Williams will be eligible to play. Once he returns, the 2022 first-round draft pick could find himself battling for playing time with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. Reynolds is tied with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs for third on the team with 13 targets through three games, trailing Amon-Ra St. Brown (28) and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (22).