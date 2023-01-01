Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago.
Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
