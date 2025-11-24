Williams failed to haul in any of his three targets during the Lions' 34-27 overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Williams logged at least four catches, six targets and a touchdown in each of his last three games prior to Week 12. However, the fourth-year wideout wasn't able to carry that momentum into Sunday's game, as Jared Goff frequently looked toward Amon-Ra St. Brown (12 targets) and Jahmyr Gibbs (11 targets) in the passing game. Williams appeared to get on the board with a 36-yard catch early in the third quarter, but it was negated by a penalty on offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. Sunday marked the second time this season that Williams did not record a catch, and he'll look to bounce back in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers.