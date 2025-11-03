Lions' Jameson Williams: Bonces back from blanking
Williams brought in four of six targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 27-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Williams had been surprisingly shut out altogether during the Lions' Week 7 win over the Buccaneers, but after some bye-week chatter from the coaching staff about making it a priority to get him the ball, the fleet-footed wideout delivered a solid performance. Williams' yardage total tied for his second highest of the campaign, and his 37-yard touchdown down the left sideline that he finished with a full extension was his third of the season. Williams will have a positive outlook going into a Week 10 road matchup against the Commanders, who'll enter their Week 9 Sunday night matchup against the Seahawks allowing an NFL-high 12.0 yards per completion.
