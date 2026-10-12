Williams brought in two of four targets for 47 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 45-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Williams made good use of both his receptions by recording his first two touchdowns of the campaign, which came from eight and 39 yards out. The speedy 2022 first-round pick had already managed another first in Week 4 against the Panthers when he eclipsed the century mark, and Williams now has reached another milestone in what has been a reasonably productive start to the season. Williams is now averaging a robust 15.3 yards per reception heading into the Lions' Week 6 bye, and he should continue to play an important downfield role in a divisional showdown with the Packers at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 25.