Williams (ankle/illness) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Williams' listed absence Wednesday was due to the ankle injury that forced him out of this past Saturday's game at Dallas, but an illness now is afflicting the second-year wide receiver as well. Per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com, coach Dan Campbell termed the ankle issue "nothing significant" Monday, but the new ailment clouds Williams' status as the Lions make their way through Week 18 prep. Friday's practice report could be telling for Williams' odds to suit up Sunday against the Vikings.