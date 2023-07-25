Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he expects Williams (leg/suspension) to miss "a day or two" of practice due to a leg injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Williams suffered a leg injury in practice, so it's encouraging that he won't have to miss much of the early portion of training camp. The second-year pro needs all the reps he can get, as his recovery from ACL surgery limited him to a depth role in just six appearances as a rookie, and he will need to miss the first six games of the 2023 season due to a suspension for violation of the NFL's gambling policy. Williams is expected to handle a starting role alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown once he's served his suspension, and if the 2022 first-round pick is going to hit the ground running he'll likely need to make the most of training camp.