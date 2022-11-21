The Lions announced Monday that Williams (knee) has been designated for a return from the reserve/NFI list.

Williams isn't expected to be a candidate for action during this week's Thanksgiving Day contest against the Bills, but the transaction is a sign that the rookie first-round pick is nearing full health after suffering a left ACL tear in January during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, while playing for Alabama. Detroit will have a 21-day window to evaluate Williams at practice without his counting against the 53-man roster, and he can be activated at any time in that span. Once back to full health, Williams profiles to handle a significant role alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown atop the Lions' receiving corps.