Williams (knee) could have "a realistic timeframe" to make his NFL debut "late September early October," Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Williams will be roughly eight months removed from having torn his left ACL when the 2022 regular season kicks off, and such injuries generally carry a recovery timeframe of at least nine months. However, the orthopedic surgeon who oversaw Williams' procedure recently indicated that the Alabama star's injury may have been less severe than most ACL tears, which led to Williams receiving a 5-to-7 month timeline. Williams has said he's targeting a return to on-field activity by training camp in August, which could be possible as long as he avoids any setbacks. Expectations for Williams to be available Week 1 could still be optimistic, but Twentyman said he believes the rookie first-round pick could be "on the field and making an impact" by Week 4.