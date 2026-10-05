Williams secured six of eight targets for 102 yards in the Lions' 32-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday night.

Williams led the Lions in receiving yards on the night, and all three components of the fourth-year speedster's receiving line were also season-high figures. The productive performance was an especially welcome sight for fantasy managers who were banking on a true breakout season for Williams after back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, and the 2022 first-round pick should have a good opportunity to carry over the momentum into a favorable Week 5 road matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.