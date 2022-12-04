Williams (knee) will be eased into the Lions' offensive game plan in Sunday's game against the Jaguars and may also see some work as a gunner on special teams, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

The Lions' decision to expose a key asset like Williams to special-teams coverage under any circumstance is puzzling, especially as he makes his season debut following an 11-month recovery from a torn ACL. Don't expect Williams to remain a contributor on coverage units for long, as the Lions eventually plan to have him as a full-time player on offense.