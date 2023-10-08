Williams (non-injury) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams had his six-game gambling ban reduced to four games earlier in the week and was immediately eligible to return to the team. He practiced this week and showed enough to get on the field Sunday. Even with Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) doubtful and not expected to play, Williams shouldn't be counted on for a full-time role. Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond are the favorites for snaps.