Williams (knee), who was activated from the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, is expected to be on a "very limited snap count" in his NFL debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Lions envision the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft filling a major role on offense over the long haul, but he'll be eased back into the mix Sunday after having suffered a torn ACL during his final collegiate game at Alabama back in January. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and DJ Chark are likely to continue serving as Detroit's main three receivers this week, but Williams should have a decent chance at jumping Raymond and Chark on the depth chart by season's end if he remains free of setbacks with his knee while he gradually ramps up his snap count in the weeks to come.