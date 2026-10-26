Williams caught five of nine targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over Green Bay.

One game after scoring his first two TDs of the season, Williams struck twice again, hauling in a 16-yard toss from Jared Goff in the first quarter and a 10-yard score in the third. After a slow start to the campaign, Williams has broken out for a 13-240-4 line on 19 targets over the last three contests, and the Lions' Week 6 bye did nothing to cool him off. The fifth-year wideout will carry plenty of momentum into a tough Week 8 matchup against the unbeaten Vikings.