Williams had two receptions on three targets for 43 yards in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens.

Williams garnered a season low three targets in a contest where the passing offense took a back seat to monster rushing performances from Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The 24-year-old Williams managed to break off a couple of chunk plays on his two grabs, but the end result was mediocre from a fantasy perspective without a trip to the end zone. Williams is averaging a massive 21.8 yards per reception this season, so there is upside available for those who can stomach the lows that come with a boom-or-bust asset. The Lions will prepare to host a tough Cleveland defense Sunday.