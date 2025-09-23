Lions' Jameson Williams: Gains 43 yards on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams had two receptions on three targets for 43 yards in Monday's 38-30 win over the Ravens.
Williams garnered a season low three targets in a contest where the passing offense took a back seat to monster rushing performances from Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The 24-year-old Williams managed to break off a couple of chunk plays on his two grabs, but the end result was mediocre from a fantasy perspective without a trip to the end zone. Williams is averaging a massive 21.8 yards per reception this season, so there is upside available for those who can stomach the lows that come with a boom-or-bust asset. The Lions will prepare to host a tough Cleveland defense Sunday.
