Williams brought in four of six targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 19-15 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Williams ended up leading the Lions in receiving yards on the day while checking in second to Amon-Ra St. Brown in receptions and targets. The fourth-year speedster also delivered the biggest catch of the day, recording a seven-yard touchdown grab with 4:35 remaining that proved to be the game-winning score. Williams has recorded all five of his touchdown receptions on the season within the last three games, and he has at least Sunday's yardage tally in three of the last four heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Dolphins.