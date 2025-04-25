The Lions picked up Williams' fifth-year option Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

As expected, Williams is now under contract through 2026, with a projected $15.49 million salary for the fifth and final season of his rookie deal. The Lions may be hesitant to discuss an extension after Williams' breakout third season in 2024, considering his first two NFL campaigns largely were defined by injuries and suspensions. He cleared 1,000 receiving yards on just 91 targets in 15 regular-season games last year, adding 11 carries for 61 yards and a TD, plus two touches for 80 yards and a score in one playoff game. Williams is safe in his starting job but may find it difficult to significantly improve on last year's 6.1 targets per game while sharing the field with WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, TE Sam LaPorta and RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery -- all of whom will be adjusting to new offensive coordinator John Morton, after Ben Johnson left for Chicago's HC job.