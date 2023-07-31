Williams had little trouble creating separation from defenders at Sunday's practice but struggled with drops, MLive.com's Kyle Meinke reports.

It was the 22-year-old's first padded practice of the summer, after missing a few days with a minor leg injury. The Lions figure to keep him fairly busy in practice and perhaps even the preseason, considering Williams will have six weeks to rest at the start of the regular season while serving a suspension for violations of the NFL's gambling policy. Once the 2022 first-round pick is eligible to play, he should have every chance to emerge as the top perimeter threat in an offense that otherwise has its most dangerous playmakers working from the slot (Amon-Ra St. Brown) or backfield (Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery). The drops are something to keep an eye on given that Williams had three on eight targets last season, though it sounds like his speed is what's really making an impression so far.