The NFL announced Friday that Williams will be suspended six games for violation of the league's gambling policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams and Stanley Berryhill are being handed six-game suspensions for violating the NFL's gambling policy, while C.J. Moore, Quintez Cephus and Shaka Toney are receiving indefinite suspensions, minimum one year. Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports that the incident involving Williams and Berryhill occurred within team facilities, and involved online betting on non-NFL games. The surprising development throws a wrench in projecting Williams' prospects for the 2023 campaign, as he had been a popular breakout candidate after coming off a rookie season largely lost to injury. Though now fully recovered from his ACL tear, Williams will now have to wait at least six games before being able to get on the field and produce in the 2023 regular season.