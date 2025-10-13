Williams recorded six receptions on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Williams finally put together a strong showing, leading the Lions in receiving yards while finding the end zone for the first time since Week 2. His touchdown catch was his longest of the day, as he caught a pass deep across the middle of the field before crashing through several defenders for a 22-yard score. Williams also tallied a pair of 15-yard gains to help him surpass 50 receiving yards in a game for only the second time this season.