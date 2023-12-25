Williams gathered in five of six targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 30-24 win in Minnesota.

Williams has struggled for consistent results in his second pro campaign, but he's now put together a cumulative 9-90-0 line on 13 targets over the last two contests. The 13 looks from Goff marks the most usage in any two-game stretch of Williams' brief career, which may portend his current standing in the Lions offense with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Fellow wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown again dominated Goff's attention to the tune of 12-106-1 on 14 targets, so Williams will need to take advantage of the handful of times he gets the ball in his hands in order to produce Saturday, Dec. 30 at Dallas.