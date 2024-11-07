The NFL lifted Williams' roster exemption Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Williams thus officially is available again after serving a two-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Prior to the ban, he regularly was logging at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps on a weekly basis, but his production was sporadic, es evidenced by a 17-361-3 line on 30 targets and four carries for 32 yards through the first six games of the campaign. Williams will be rejoining a Lions offense that has all of its key skill-position players healthy at the moment.