Williams failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Bears.

Despite playing the second-most offensive snaps (38) at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (57), Williams failed to record a single reception in the contest. The 22-year-old wideout did, however, carry the ball once for four yards. Williams' big-play potential is intriguing, but his production is far too inconsistent to make him a reliable fantasy option. The second-year receiver will look to bounce back in Week 15 when the Lions host the Broncos.