Williams failed to bring in either of his two targets in Monday's 24-9 win over Tampa Bay.

The usually sure-handed Williams failed to haul in either of his targets on a low-volume passing night dominated by Detroit's run game. The 24-year-old has been a hit-or-miss fantasy asset through seven weeks, doing most of his damage in two big-scoring games. Williams couldn't improve on his 17-289-2 receiving line Monday as the Lions prepare to enter a bye week. The Alabama product should continue to be treated as a risky high-upside play against the Vikings in Week 9.