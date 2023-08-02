Coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Williams (suspension) will get "a ton of game reps" during the Lions' three preseason contests, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports.

Detroit opens its exhibition slate Friday, Aug. 11 against the Giants, a game in which Williams can expect to see significant run. Whether or not that'll be with Jared Goff and the rest of the first-team offense remains to be seen, but, as Campbell noted, Williams "didn't practice last year" due to his recovery from a torn ACL that sidelined the wide receiver until Week 13. Once he got on the field, Williams' snap count was managed, and he logged just two touches, but they went for a 41-yard touchdown catch and a 40-yard carry. So far in training camp, he's had little issue getting open against the Lions defense, but issues with drops continue to plague him. In any case, the team has a plan for Williams to get as much work as possible before he's required to serve a six-game gambling suspension to start the upcoming campaign.