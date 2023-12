Williams exited Saturday's game at Dallas due to ankle injury.

Williams made a splash play early in the fourth quarter, connecting with quarterback Jared Goff for a 63-yard grab. Thereafter, Williams went to the sideline and eventually the locker room, per Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site, from where he was deemed questionable to return. If he isn't able to do so, Williams will finish Week 17 with two catches (on three targets) for 69 yards and one carry for six yards.